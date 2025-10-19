“New Zealand will return to this year’s conference as an exhibitor, supported by local operators keen to collaborate with new partners.

“[It] attracts the sector’s most influential international operators and investors, and I look forward to providing them with an update on the progress we have made since my speech last year, as well as putting the call out for responsible operators who want to partner with us to realise our minerals potential.”

Resources Minister Shane Jones talking at the New Zealand First Party conference in Hamilton this year. Photo / Mike Scott

Following the International Mining and Resources Conference, Jones will travel to the United States to attend two major geothermal conferences, the Indigenous Geothermal Symposium and the Geothermal Rising Conference.

“Doubling the production of geothermal energy by 2040 for electricity generation and direct heat applications is part of my ambitious plan to harness the vast potential of New Zealand’s geothermal resources,” Jones said.

“New Zealand’s long-standing leadership and expertise in geothermal energy is well known around the world, but it is our work to harness the potential of supercritical geothermal energy that I will be promoting.

“Our early-stage exploration could help prove the viability of supercritical geothermal energy, which has the potential to deliver several times the power output of conventional geothermal.

“This groundbreaking work could be a game-changer for how the world utilises geothermal resources.

“My message is one of ambition. We are leading the world in the development of technology to unlock a new generation of geothermal – and we are looking for global collaboration, across disciplines and borders, to do it."

In January, Jones laid out the Government’s plan for mining and the Critical Minerals List at OceanaGold’s mine in Waihi, aiming to double exports to $3 billion by 2035.

More than 100 protesters blocked the road outside the Waihi mine in opposition to the Government’s announcement.

Anti-mining protestors at Waihi in January at Shane Jones' announcement on the Government's mining strategy. Photo / Tom Eley

Documents released by Jones at the time presented a “transformative vision for the sector and identify minerals essential to our economy”.

“I’ve spoken at length about how a lack of long-term strategic direction has hindered this country in reaping the economic and security benefits our natural resources present,” Jones said at the time.

“I am delighted to say that that ends now.”

The creation of the strategy and list was part of the coalition agreement between New Zealand First and National to investigate the country’s mineral resources, including vanadium, and devise a plan to develop opportunities.

“Through the Minerals Strategy this Government has formed the foundations of a considered, enduring approach to minerals development that prioritises delivering for New Zealanders, now and into the future, by supporting a productive and resilient economy through responsible and sustainable practices,” Jones said.

“This is a holistic picture of minerals production from the land and sea, from reprocessing waste material, and from potential recycling and recovery.

“The final strategy addresses the feedback received during consultation with our three key outcomes refocused around productivity, value, and resilience, guided by overarching principles to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations and responsible practices.

“With revised export statistics from Statistics NZ, we are now targeting a goal of doubling our exports to $3b by 2035, up from the previous target of $2b, with a roadmap for how we will get there.”

Martha Mine owned by OceanaGold in Waihi. Photo / Kit Wilson, OceanaGold.

Following public consultation, the Critical Minerals List now features 37 minerals, up from 35 in the draft list.

“The key change to the Critical Minerals List is the addition of gold and metallurgical coal in recognition of their importance to our minerals sector.

“Together, they represent 80% of our mineral exports, generating export revenues of around $1.2b in the year to June 2023.”

Jones said New Zealand wouldn’t have the skills, machinery, resources, and capability to support a modern and responsible mining sector without them.

“With the increasing demand and volatility in international markets, I want New Zealand to contribute to the growing critical minerals market as a trusted and reliable partner, particularly where we can support global mineral supply chains of minerals necessary for clean energy technologies.

“Of the 37 minerals included on the list, we produce or have the potential to produce 21 here in New Zealand.”

Catherine Delahunty, chairwoman of anti-mining group Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki said in January when Jones announced the strategy that the long-term effects of mining could cause deep scars in the land.

“Previously, when mining was last here, the river turned orange after decades of mining.

“We’ve had mining in the past and still living with the toxic legacy.”

Catherine Delahunty, chair of Coromandel Watchdog, at the OceanaGold Waihi Gold Mine. Photo / Michael Craig

She said the group was “appalled by the Government’s 19th-century approach to mining and our economy and we expect the strategy will meet our worst fears”.

“Combined with the fast-track law this strategy and the promotion of mining minerals such as gold, coal, antimony and various rare earth metals will lead to greater environmental risks and no public scrutiny.

“Relying on foreign miners to fix the economy is an act of desperation, we cannot compete against China and Australia and we have only small quantities of what Government calls ‘critical minerals’.”

She said Oceana Gold was about to dig under a critical biodiversity habitat on conservation lands.

“We know many people support our opposition to this type of toxic gold mining and the threats from seabed mining, coal mining and more. The strategy doesn’t tell us how we can mine without toxic results or place any value on the quality of the environment.

“There are many alternatives to mining to create long-term jobs and protect our climate and biodiversity.”

She said the strategy was “a failure of leadership” and the group would fight it to protect future generations.

In July, Jones unveiled a plan to double New Zealand’s geothermal energy production by 2040.

Jones launched “From the Ground Up” – a draft strategy to unlock New Zealand’s geothermal potential – for consultation in Taupō.

Contact Energy’s 174MW geothermal power station at Tauhara began operating in May 2025.

He said the strategy sought to position the country as a global leader in sustainable geothermal development.

“New Zealand was at the forefront of global utilisation of geothermal energy for electricity generation, and today the sector is a vital contributor to our economy as part of our energy sector, tourism and beyond.”

Jones will return to New Zealand on November 1.