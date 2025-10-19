Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Jones to promote NZ mining and geothermal growth at global conferences

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | 'No Kings' marches underway in US, Israel tank shells hit Gazan bus transporting family, uptick in students seeking work. Video / NZ Herald

Resources Minister Shane Jones says promoting the potential of New Zealand’s natural resources is at the “top of the agenda” during three upcoming international mining and geothermal conferences.

Jones leaves tomorrow for the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney where he will speak to attendees

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save