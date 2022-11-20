Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shane Jones: Courts trump iwi co-governance and election will scuttle this Government waka

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Courts have upheld appeals against two co-governance agencies in recent months, but ministerial aspirations continue to push into other sectors, including the Three Waters reforms. Photo / Ross Setford, File

Courts have upheld appeals against two co-governance agencies in recent months, but ministerial aspirations continue to push into other sectors, including the Three Waters reforms. Photo / Ross Setford, File

OPINION:

Last week, the High Court stopped the misguided destruction of huts and bridges located in the former Urewera National Park. A co-governance area managed by DoC and the Tūhoe tribal organisation, Te Uru Taumatua

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand