TechWomen NZ executive director Yvonne Gill says initiatives like ShadowTech "are important in helping break down barriers and dispelling myths about tech careers".

Tairāwhiti students will be among the 1000 secondary school girls across New Zealand diving into the tech industry over the next two weeks.

One of several ShadowTech Day programmes will be held in Gisborne (Tonui Collab in Childers Rd) for the first time on Tuesday.

“We’re delighted to be inspiring the next generation to consider a tech career,” says Yvonne Gill, the executive director of TechWomen - an organisation dedicated to addressing the shortage of women in the tech industry.

“Our ShadowTech Day programme offers girls in years 9-11 an opportunity to discover the world of tech, spark their curiosity and explore career pathways.

“There’s more to working in tech than just coding, so we’re showcasing real roles.