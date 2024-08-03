Advertisement
ShadowTech Day showcasing tech career opportunities for Gisborne schoolgirls

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read
TechWomen NZ executive director Yvonne Gill says initiatives like ShadowTech "are important in helping break down barriers and dispelling myths about tech careers".

Tairāwhiti students will be among the 1000 secondary school girls across New Zealand diving into the tech industry over the next two weeks.

One of several ShadowTech Day programmes will be held in Gisborne (Tonui Collab in Childers Rd) for the first time on Tuesday.

“We’re delighted to be inspiring the next generation to consider a tech career,” says Yvonne Gill, the executive director of TechWomen - an organisation dedicated to addressing the shortage of women in the tech industry.

“Our ShadowTech Day programme offers girls in years 9-11 an opportunity to discover the world of tech, spark their curiosity and explore career pathways.

“There’s more to working in tech than just coding, so we’re showcasing real roles.

“ShadowTech Day helps us counter stereotypes because we know there’s a tech job to suit everyone.”

The students involved get matched with local tech companies and will gain first-hand experience to imagine their future career.

“Our aim is simple - to inspire girls to pursue education pathways that lead to tech careers. We’re showing them what it’s really like in the fastest-growing and highest-paid sector.

“From AI to health tech, SaaS (Software as a Service) to space, Aotearoa New Zealand is producing world-class tech solutions that are good for the world,” she said.

“A diverse workforce is crucial for the industry’s continued success.”

Women make up only 29 percent of New Zealand’s digital IT workforce.

“We know the diversity challenge begins in education, with only 40% of NCEA tech students and 24% of IT graduates identifying as female,” Gill says.

“Initiatives like ShadowTech Day are important in helping break down barriers and dispelling myths about tech careers.”

A TechWomen initiative supported by NZTech, ShadowTech Day has grown from 50 participating workplaces last year to 69 this year.

Gisborne and Timaru are new hosting cities.

The other ShadowTech Days will be hosted in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Tauranga, Timaru, Waikato and Wellington.



