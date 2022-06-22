SH8 Tekapo and Twizel - finally open between after double truck crash in icy conditions

Apology for stranded pregnant Kiwis during lockdown, fourth Covid vaccine dose passes into law and trains in the UK grind to a halt with strike action in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have been at the scene of two truck crashes near Tekapo in South Canterbury.

A truck and trailer tipped in icy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Twizel at 12.10am.

Police say a short time later a second truck crashed into the trailer that had tipped over at the same location.

SH8 between Twizel and Tekapo is open. Photo / Supplied

One person suffered minor injuries.

The road had been closed between Tekapo and Twizel almost all day.

The state highways was reopened late this afternoon warning motorists to take extra care due to fog and ice while travelling on this route.