One of the main highways leading into Rotorua has been blocked by a serious crash this Christmas.

Police said in a statement emergency services were responding to a crash on State Highway 5 near Waiohotu Road, Tapapa.

The crash was reported to police about 12:20pm.

A single vehicle has collided with a power pole and the lines have come down across the road, the statement said.

One person is reported to have moderate to serious injuries.

The road is blocked on both sides and motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

If possible, use an alternative route.