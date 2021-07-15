SH25/Kopu-Hikuai Rd, Coromandel: Seven injured as truck collides with 'multiple vehicles'

The Trustpower TECT rescue helicopter. Photo / File

Seven people have been injured, one seriously, in a multiple-vehicle crash involving a truck on State Highway 25/ Kopu-Hikuai Rd in the Coromandel.

New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency and ambulance services were alerted to the crash at 2.10pm.

A police media spokesperson said early indications were that a truck has collided with multiple vehicles and several people have been injured.

A St Johns Ambulance spokesperson said there were seven injured in the crash.

Two were in serious condition and were airlifted to Middlemore Hospital.

One patient in serious condition was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Four other patients - three with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries - were treated at the scene.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said on its Bay of Plenty Facebook page that Kopu-Hikuai Rd between SH26 and SH25 was closed but had since fully reopened.