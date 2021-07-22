SH2 closed at Karangahake Gorge after serious crash, three reported injured

Stage Highway 2 is closed at Karangahake. Photo / File

State Highway 2 at Karangahake, between Paeroa and Waihi, is closed after a serious crash.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision around 3:15pm.

Three people were reported to be seriously injured.

Police said the Karangahake Gorge will be closed for some time while emergency services work to clear the scene.

SH2 KARANGAHAKE GORGE - ROAD CLOSED THU 22 JUL, 3:50PM Due to a serious crash, SH2 (Karangahake Gorge) is now closed... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Diversions are in place at SH2 and SH26, SH2 and Orchard Rd, and at SH2 and Waitawheta Rd.

Motorists were asked to delay travel if possible or avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Detours:

Southbound traffic detour via SH26/SH27/SH24/SH29 or as required for direction of travel.

Northbound traffic detour via SH25, SH25A, SH25 then SH2 for North.