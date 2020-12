Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash south of Whangārei this morning. Photo / File

State Highway One south of Whangārei is blocked after a serious crash this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of SH1 and SH12, on the southern side of the Brynderwyns at 10.30m today after reports of a serous crash.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter attended the crash and delays are expected while the crash scene is cleared. The road is down to one lane.

No details of injuries are available at this stage.