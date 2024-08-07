Construction of the roundabout started in January this year and was expected to take up to two years to complete.
NZTA Waka Kotahi said SH1 between Cambridge and Piarere was part of the key journeys which link Auckland and Hamilton with Tauranga, specifically the Port of Tauranga via SH29, as well as central and lower North Island via SH1.
On its website it said the existing T-intersection was high-risk. Between December 1, 2015 and November 30, 2020, there were 21 crashes within 50m of the T-intersection resulting in two deaths, and 12 crashes involving injuries. The high number of crashes reflected risks taken by road users responding to the intersection layout, it said.
The projects are Belfast to Pegasus (including the Woodend Bypass), the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, SH1 Cambridge to Piarere, State Highway 29 Tauriko, Takitimu North Link Stage 2, Mill Road, and Warkworth to Wellsford.
Brown said the timeframes for completion and final cost were not yet known, but NZTA would have more information by the end of September.
Key features
A two-lane roundabout with a 60m diameter central island
Futureproofed design with a fourth leg to be added for potential expressway extension
Improved and safer traffic flows through the intersection
Safer connections between SH29 and SH1
Median islands on the approaches to encourage reduced speed
Underpasses for walking and cycling connections
Improved stormwater system
Improved street lighting and landscaping - Source: NZTA Waka Kotahi
Roundabouts and grade-separated interchanges such as flyovers or slip lanes were valid options for traffic flow and safety, the agency said, but there were important reasons why a roundabout was chosen for this intersection.
“A roundabout in this area is the safer option as everyone, whichever direction they approach from, is in a slower speed environment whatever the time of day or night.”
It said good roundabout design provided equal access and managed energy if a collision occurred, minimising severe injury.
When required, the roundabout would readily connect to the future Cambridge to Piarere expressway. Having a roundabout at the end of the expressway would signal to drivers that there was a significant change in the road environment.
“It will help travellers slow down, assess directions and traffic conditions and adjust their driving from a high-speed expressway back into a two-lane rural highway.”