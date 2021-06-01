SH1 reopens after double fatality crash at Manakau, south of Levin

The crash happened on SH1 south of Levin between Whakahoro Rd and Kuku East Rd. Photo / Google

Two people have died in a serious crash that closed State Highway 1 at Manakau, south of Levin this morning.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred on SH1 between Whakahoro and Kuku East Rds about 5.35am.

The motorcycle rider and pillion passenger died at the scene.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the road is now open under stop/go traffic management and advise motorists to be patient as congestion eases.

UPDATE 10AM

The road is now OPEN under STOP/GO traffic management following a prior crash on SH1 Manakau. Please be patient as congestion eases and regular traffic flow resumes. ^AP pic.twitter.com/GbsZjv5OJ1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) June 1, 2021

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said the crash was tragic, and he hoped it would speed up necessary safety improvements on the highway.

"The road between Levin and Ōtaki is one of the most dangerous pieces of road in the country and has been for years.

"There's been plans and talks for a number of years in terms of making that stretch of road safer.

"Hopefully this signals that something is vital in that area in terms of safety."

He said efforts were being made to improve the safety of SH1 between Levin and Ōtaki.

"We've started on the SH58 improvements and that's in the pipeline.

"But I suppose it just illustrates again how essential that we have some work done on the expressway or making some safety improvements very quickly."