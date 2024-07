Police said the highway was closed after a crash. Photo / NZME

Police said the highway was closed after a crash. Photo / NZME

Motorists are advised to avoid State Highway 1, Putāruru following a serious crash.

The highway is closed at the intersection with Taumangi Rd, police said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to police just before 2.40pm.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries,” police said in a statement.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and diversions are in place.