Work for a fifth turnaround bay, north of the Hickey Rd intersection will start on March 4. Photo / Duncan Brown

The Cambridge to Piarere stretch of SH1 will have more safety improvements soon.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) contractors will start work for a fifth turnaround bay, north of the Hickey Rd intersection, on Monday.

The intersection has long been known for serious crashes and fatalities, and will also have median barriers installed.

NZTA infrastructure delivery regional manager Jo Wilton said the project was progressing well and approaching the final stages.

“Getting the turnarounds built is a crucial part of the safety work because they enable traffic to change directions safely.

“Hickey Road will be the fifth turnaround between Cambridge and Piarere, and once finished, we can install more flexible median and side safety barriers, which help prevent head-on and off-road crashes.

“We are also widening the road at the weigh station on SH1 between Hickey and Hydro Roads, and installing median and side barriers [there].”

NZTA advises that residents and road users will be impacted by the works.

Residents between the end of Waikato Expressway and Hydro Rd will only be able to enter and exit their properties via left-in/left-out turning movements, as the SH1 southbound lane will be diverted into the centre median for the duration of construction.

The Hickey Rd intersection will also be left-in/left-out during this time.

The impact on SH1 traffic is expected to be minor; however, speed restrictions will be in place so some delays to journeys are expected.

Once the median barrier is installed, the left-in/left-out arrangement would remain, and Wilton said drivers would need to use the turnaround bays to change direction.

“As well as saving lives and preventing crash trauma, the safety upgrades will result in fewer crashes which will mean the highway is more efficient. Each crash has the potential to impact highway traffic flow for up to several hours.

“We appreciate this does mean a change to the way you use the road, and we acknowledge the changes will be inconvenient for some people.

“We thank the community for their support and understanding so far, and while we finish this work.”

There is also current construction commencing of turnarounds at Gorton and Tunakawa Roads, with successfully completed turnarounds at Keeley’s Reserve and Hydro Road.

Construction hours for the turnaround bay will be from 7am to 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays, with no works on Sundays or public holidays. Temporary traffic management will also be in place.

Construction begins on March 4 and is expected to be completed by early June this year, subject to weather.

Meanwhile, planning continues on a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Karāpiro Road and SH1.

