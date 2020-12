Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

A slip is blocking part of State Highway 1 near Hundalee between Christchurch and Kaikōura.

The lane north is closed but traffic is still able to get through as one lane is open under stop-go management.

SH1 HUNDALEE, CANTERBURY - SLIP - 8:15AM

A slip is blocking a northbound lane 300m south of the Summit in Hundalee. Stop/Go traffic management is in place. Caution is advised along this route. More here: https://t.co/zMPA4IwLlb. ^MF pic.twitter.com/pLoHAaauc2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) December 27, 2020

There is also congestion on SH1 between Christchurch and Waipara due to holiday traffic. People should expect delays and allow extra time for travel.