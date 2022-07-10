The incident was caught on camera. Photo / NZ Police

A courier driver was left injured and shaken after his van rolled as he took evasive action to avoid an oncoming ute that was overtaking a logging truck.

Police are looking for a white ute following the "near-miss" incident on State Highway 1 at Titri, near Waihola in Otago, on Wednesday.

Around 6.50am that day, a white Toyota Hilux was travelling north on SH1 when it overtook the logging truck into the path of the oncoming courier van.

The driver of the southbound courier van had to take evasive action, swerving off the road, rolling and then ending up on the opposite side of the road, police said.

The courier driver sustained minor injuries and was "understandably shaken by this incident".

The incident was captured by a camera in the logging truck.

"This was extremely risky behaviour that put the lives of the ute driver and others in danger."

Police wanted to speak to anyone who saw the white Toyota around the time of the incident.

- 105, file number 220708/2333