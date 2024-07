Photo / File / Bevan Conley

A serious crash has closed part of State Highway 1 near Hunterville.

Police said emergency services were responding to a two-vehicle crash, involving a truck, on State Highway 1, near Putorino Rd.

The crash was reported to police around 2.10pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place at Mount Curl Rd and Jeffersons Line.