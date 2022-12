A caravan and trailer have rolled due to a single-vehicle crash in central Taihape this afternoon, causing oil to leak over the road.

Emergency services are currently on the scene after being called to State Highway 1, near Kuku St at around 4pm.

A police spokesperson said the passengers have moderate to minor injuries.

The spokesperson also said the road will be closed until the oil is cleared.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and expect delays.