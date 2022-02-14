Voyager 2021 media awards
SH1 closed after serious crash in Timaru

Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway One in Timaru. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Timaru.

The single-vehicle crash in Washdyle was reported just after 1pm.

Indications are there are serious injuries, a spokesperson said.

The road is closed between Seadown and Kennels Rds and there is a diversion on SH8.

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes, or expect delays.

It comes just a day after a person died in Temuka, also in Timaru, on Sunday evening.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to police at around 4.30pm and a police spokesperson said the vehicle had gone into a ditch on Factory Rd.

A second person received moderate injuries in the crash.