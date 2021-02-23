SH1 blocked: Four people trapped after crash north of Auckland

The occupants of one car were all trapped in their vehicle after the 11.30am crash today. Photo / File

Four people are trapped in their vehicle, one with critical injuries, after a crash north of Auckland.

State Highway 1 at Dome Valley is now closed as emergency services help those involved.

The crash happened north of Kraack Rd just after 11.30am.

A St John spokesperson said two people had serious injuries, and one had moderate injuries.

Rescue helicopters - one from Northland, two from Auckland - were on the way.

At 12.45pm, St John crews were still on the scene along with Fire and Emergency NZ and police.

Northern Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Mark Richards said two vehicles were involved.

One of the four trapped occupants had since been freed but firefighters were still working to extract the others at 12.40pm.

Diversions are in place on SH1 at Kaipara Flats Rd to the south and at Wayby Valley Rd to the north, and will be for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area and those travelling between Wellsford and Auckland were advised to take the alternative SH16 route to avoid delays.

SH1 DOME VALLEY - ROAD CLOSED - 12:10PM

