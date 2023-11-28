The jury has entered it's third day of deliberations. Photo / Getty Images

The jury has entered it's third day of deliberations. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Graphic content.

A Rotorua District Court jury has entered its third day of deliberations to decide whether a woman intentionally stabbed her husband during sex in a planned attack or whether she was acting in self-defence.

The woman, who has interim name suppression, has denied charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and breaching a protection order.

The names of witnesses and the complainant are also suppressed, and some details of the case cannot be reported.

It is the Crown’s case the woman straddled her husband during sex and stabbed him in the neck and abdomen. He suffered life-threatening injuries.

The defence case is that the stabbing was in self-defence as the man was tightening a strap around her neck during sex.

The Crown opened its case on Monday last week and several witnesses gave evidence. The Crown closed its case on Monday morning.

The defence elected not to call witnesses. The defendant’s lawyer, Tony Bamford, gave closing remarks on Monday and Judge Tony Snell summed up the case that afternoon.

The jury retired on Monday shortly before 4pm.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.



