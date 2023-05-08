Benjamin Goundar at the Wellington High Court during his first trial on the accusations. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

A convicted sex offender has been found not guilty of raping his young prison cellmate - after going to trial four times on the charges.

Benjamin Nilesh Goundar, 34, was originally found guilty of the rape, but a string of failed trials and evidence from a new witness led to the jury throwing out the charges against him during his fourth trial last month.

Goundar was accused of raping and assaulting his 18-year-old cellmate at Rimutaka Prison almost every night between October 2017 and January 2018.

He was found guilty in the Wellington High Court in 2020, but went to retrial following a successful appeal. The next trial was aborted near the end due to Covid ravaging the jury. The third trial, last year, resulted in one guilty verdict on an assault charge, and a hung jury on the sexual offending. His fourth trial, ending on April 24, returned a unanimous not guilty verdict on all the remaining charges.

The attacks as the complainant described them bore a stark resemblance to offending Goundar was previously convicted on.

He had received a lengthy prison sentence for the earlier offending, during which he kidnapped and violently raped a 15-year-old girl in Hamilton. That offending was introduced as evidence in his recent trials as “propensity evidence”.

While someone’s previous criminal history is normally not allowed to be mentioned to a jury, in some cases the Crown will apply to introduce propensity evidence to show a pattern in a defendant’s behaviour.

Defence lawyer Karun Lakshman told the Herald the use of the propensity evidence in Goundar’s trial worked strongly against him, but the jury still found him not guilty - thanks largely to the addition of a new witness.

The new witness gave evidence in the third and fourth trials that the complainant had told him about the court case and said he was trying to get compensation from Corrections.

“If we hadn’t had [his evidence] we wouldn’t have succeeded,” Lakshman said.

“It’s the first time I have done four trials . . . for me it’s been one of the most difficult cases I’ve done for the, I will say, simple reason that I had to contend with such serious previous convictions.

“With that type of evidence before the jury it is very, very difficult.”

Lakshman was critical of the Court of Appeal’s decision to allow the propensity evidence to be presented to the jury.

The earlier offending happened in late December 2011, when Goundar and his co-offender were driving in Hamilton.

The pair saw two teenage girls and stopped to offer them a lift. The girls, who did not know the men, initially refused, but were later persuaded to get into the car with the promise of food and a ride home.

He then drove them to a rural area. The girls tried to escape when the two men got out of the car to urinate, but Goundar grabbed the younger girl and forced her into the back of the car.

The other victim initially tried to get him to let go of the younger girl, but Goundar’s co-offender punched her in the face, and the pair drove off with the other victim, leaving the second victim lying on the ground.

Goundar then found a secluded spot and ordered the teenager to perform oral sex on him. When she refused he hit her on the head until she complied.

She was raped and made to perform oral sex multiple times, with Goundar threatening to kill her if she did not submit.

The men eventually drove back to Hamilton East and let the girl out of the car.

The complainant in the later case gave evidence Goundar’s alleged abuse against him carried similar patterns, including repeatedly hitting him around the head and threatening to kill him, and also offering food to gain his trust initially.

Lakshman said he plans to file an appeal on the one charge of assault Goundar was found guilty on, which he received a three month prison sentence for.

