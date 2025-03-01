Both Mel’s legal name and the name she has been using were on her medical records. She had also made sure her personal circumstances – including the protection orders and extreme need for privacy – were flagged.
“I spent seven hours trying to reach [Health New Zealand] Te Whatu Ora – off the top of my head, I made 15 or 16 calls to different numbers explaining the severity of the situation and [to] bring it to their attention but I wasn’t getting any calls back,” she said.
“Then I reached out to another agency, who emailed someone and said ‘you seriously have to contact this person’. Someone eventually called me.
She said Health NZ had acknowledged the error and said her discharge papers were mistakenly placed into the other patient’s file.
The agency invited Mel to a meeting to further discuss the incident and the action they have taken.
Mel did not feel like they had fully acknowledged the level of risk to her safety.
“This has actually brought issues to my life that they have not offered to rectify or resolve,” she said.
“The mailing system now and changes they are making has no effect on my life ... I don’t give two flying s***s about what they do inside their walls ... my information has been leaked, my security has been broken ... I have been exposed.
“The hospital was a place of safety – I don’t want to go near another hospital again in my life and if that kills – so be it.
“What they have done is ... playing Russian roulette with my life. For the last week, I have been pacing my porch. I am not sleeping. I have reinstalled cameras around the house.
“I am living in a prison at the moment – one I have not been sentenced to.”
Health NZ did not answer specific questions about the incident.
“We acknowledge the distress this error has caused and deeply regret that the information was mistakenly sent to another person,” said the director of hospital and specialist services operations for the area Mel lives in.
“We have been in regular contact with the affected person and have apologised directly. We take this opportunity to do so again.
“An investigation has indicated this was a matter of human error involving information about one individual and we are making changes in our mail-out process as a consequence.”
Mel is considering making a complaint to the Privacy Commissioner.
The watchdog could not comment directly about Mel’s case but did speak generally about breaches.
“In this case, we can’t comment on the specifics without hearing from those involved, but if the woman is unable to resolve the matter directly, this is certainly the kind of complaint where we would try to negotiate a settlement between the parties,” it said in a statement.
“An organisation or individual either intentionally or accidentally providing unauthorised or accidental access to someone’s personal information would be a privacy breach.
“Some information is more sensitive than others and is more likely to cause people serious harm. Medical and health information can be some of the most sensitive information people can provide.”
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz
