“Immediate training” had been organised for all nursing staff and she offered “sincere apologies” from herself and the nurses involved, who had been “deeply upset by all of this”.
In a formal statement to the Herald, Kerr said the procedure was “challenging due to swelling in her limb – a secondary effect of the injury – as well as her heightened sensitivity related to her disability”.
“An experienced nurse, trained in cast removal and application at Starship ED, initiated the procedure using the appropriate equipment and techniques. However, due to the limb swelling, the protective plastic ruler, typically used to safeguard the skin, could not be properly positioned.”
She said after Lola was injured, her parents were “given the option to have the cast removed at the hospital, but they declined”.
“The nurses informed them of the potential risks, including minor saw cuts, which are generally superficial and heal well. Despite careful efforts, Lola sustained multiple superficial lacerations, which were immediately dressed at the clinic,” she said.
After investigating, Kerr “confirmed that all recommended tools were available and that the staff had followed established protocols”.
She said the “distress and ongoing terror” Lola felt would be “far-reaching”.
“I am speaking out to bring awareness to a situation that is not okay,” she said.
“God forbid something worse happened. I felt powerless … Lola is so traumatised. It breaks my heart to see her like this."
