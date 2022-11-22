Wind gusts of 98km/h hit Auckland harbour bridge, prompting speed reductions this morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Strong wind is playing havoc with travel across the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning with speed restrictions and warnings in place.

Waka Kotahi NZTA issued an alert for motorists saying severe wind gusts are resulting in lower speed limits on State Highway 1.

“Due to severe wind gusts reduced speed limits are in place.”

There had been lane closures but these have since been removed and all lanes were opened, the agency said.

“Lane reductions have now been removed, however strong wind gusts continue and speed restrictions remain on the Harbour Bridge. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

“Take extra care. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should consider delaying their journey or detour via SH18/SH16 (Western Ring Route).”

UPDATE 10:15AM

Lane reductions have now been removed, however strong wind gusts continue and speed restrictions remain on the Harbour Bridge. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. ^TP https://t.co/WFeUi8Udm4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 22, 2022

A MetService meteorologist says the wind speed over the bridge is 98km/h.

“Westerley winds coming towards the area, it should ease as we head into Thursday.”

Stormy Tuesday

Auckland has had 24 hours of bad stormy weather.

Yesterday MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland to the Coromandel, which was expected to bring “damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning”.

Auckland Transport had issued a high wind alert for the Harbour Bridge before 4.30pm. Lanes could close between 8pm and midnight last night.

AT advised high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists to avoid the bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

“Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge,” AT said in a statement.

“The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds, close lanes or close the bridge if necessary.”

Ferry services to Pine Harbour have also been cancelled.

Here are the lightning strikes over the last 24 hours. The deep red being the most recent and yellow the oldest.



Auckland just missed out on the light show, threading the needle between a number of storm tracks, while Hamilton and Eastern Bay of Plenty saw wave

after wave. pic.twitter.com/Jj6GHYF9kq — MetService (@MetService) November 22, 2022

About 1350 lightning strikes were recorded in the hour from noon over the Tasman Sea.

The cloudburst reached Auckland’s CBD just before 4pm yesterday, with torrential rain set to persist until a brief reprieve today.

Waka Kotahi put out several notices to motorists early this morning.

“Take extra care. Following poor weather overnight, there are a few issues across the Waikato (and) Bay of Plenty state highway network this morning,” NZTA said at about 6.30am.

Drivers were advised to check traffic maps for up-to-date information before hitting the roads today.







