Bad weather overnight has caused a number of issues on roads across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty - and motorists are urged to drive with caution.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has put out several notices to motorists early this morning.

“Take extra care. Following poor weather overnight, there are a few issues across the Waikato (and) Bay of Plenty state highway network this morning,” NZTA said about 6.30am.

Drivers are advised to check traffic maps for up-to-date information before hitting the roads today.

State Highway 29 Tauranga to Te Poi (Kaimai Ranges) has a road hazard warning.

“Due to a slip near McLaren Falls Rd, expect delays with caution.”

TAKE EXTRA CARE: WEATHER RELATED ISSUES

There is no detour available for this road and it is not yet known when the issue will be fixed.

SH25 Thames to Thornton Bay is closed between Rennie St and Ngārimu Heights Row, north of Thames.

Drivers are told: “Delay your journey until slip assessment can be completed this morning.”

SH25 THAMES TO THORNTON BAY - ROAD CLOSED - 6:10AM

