Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Severe weather watches in place as All Blacks test faces rain threat

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService Severe Weather Warning: September 25th-28th. Video / MetService

Severe weather is predicted for most of New Zealand from today and could impact the All Blacks test against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

Strong wind watches, with gusts of 100km/h possible, have been issued for much of the central part of the South Island, as well as Wellington and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save