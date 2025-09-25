Severe weather is predicted for most of New Zealand from today and could impact the All Blacks test against the Wallabies at Eden Park.
Strong wind watches, with gusts of 100km/h possible, have been issued for much of the central part of the South Island, as well as Wellington andWairarapa.
💨Strong Wind Watches have been issued for the following areas on Friday where localised gusts of 100km/h are possible: - Canterbury High Country about and north of Mount Cook. - Grey District, and Westland District north of the Glaciers. - Wellington and Wairarapa.
“During spring, fronts line up like waves in the sea. There will be blustery northwesterly winds and decent showers,” MetService meteorologist Michael Pawsley said, “especially for western parts, as each one rolls through.
“As winds strengthen, the swell will also pick up, so keep a close eye on the marine forecast if you’re looking to take the boat out.”
MetService said it will be a sunny morning, but those going to the game might need a raincoat to prepare for the line of showers that will move across Auckland in the evening, with thunderstorms and wind gusts also possible.
More rain is expected to hit the South Island on Sunday alongside warmer temperatures for Christchurch and Kaikōura, which might hit 21C, and Napier and Hastings which are predicted to hit 24C.
“Sunday looks to be a great set-up for warmer temperatures in eastern regions thanks to the Foehn effect,” Pawsley said. “This happens when rain falls on the West Coast and Southern Alps, it releases heat. The warm, dry air then descends on the Canterbury Plains.
“This Foehn wind mirrors what occurs in the Alps of Europe.”