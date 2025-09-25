“During spring, fronts line up like waves in the sea. There will be blustery northwesterly winds and decent showers,” MetService meteorologist Michael Pawsley said, “especially for western parts, as each one rolls through.

“As winds strengthen, the swell will also pick up, so keep a close eye on the marine forecast if you’re looking to take the boat out.”

The rain is likely to reach Auckland in time for the All Blacks’ first Bledisloe Cup test against Australia on Saturday.

MetService said it will be a sunny morning, but those going to the game might need a raincoat to prepare for the line of showers that will move across Auckland in the evening, with thunderstorms and wind gusts also possible.

More rain is expected to hit the South Island on Sunday alongside warmer temperatures for Christchurch and Kaikōura, which might hit 21C, and Napier and Hastings which are predicted to hit 24C.

Plenty of wind and rain is expected across New Zealand this weekend. Photo / MetService

“Sunday looks to be a great set-up for warmer temperatures in eastern regions thanks to the Foehn effect,” Pawsley said. “This happens when rain falls on the West Coast and Southern Alps, it releases heat. The warm, dry air then descends on the Canterbury Plains.

“This Foehn wind mirrors what occurs in the Alps of Europe.”