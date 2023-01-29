There have been a number slips and road washouts, and streams and rivers are high. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty District Council

All severe weather warnings in the Bay of Plenty have been lifted, Civil Defence says, however streams and rivers are high and a number of slips have caused road closures.

The main Kaimai Range route via State Highway 29 remains impassable due to multiple slips and a bridge has been washed out on No. 4 Rd in Te Puke, leaving some residents stranded while authorities look at emergency access options.

Police said there was widespread flooding across the Bay and roads have been heavily affected by slips. Police are asking those in areas experiencing severe weather to stay put and not attempt to travel on the roads, many of which were undrivable.

Police have also assisted with evacuations in the area, with some taking place around Awaiti Place in Hairini, Tauranga.

It comes as a landslide crashed into homes on Egret Ave in the Tauranga suburb of Maungatapu about midnight last night and a train derailed near Te Puke early this morning.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, as of noon, the highway is closed between SH28, Te Poi and Cambridge Rd, Tauriko.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said due to the closure of State Highway 29, westbound traffic to Matamata, Hamilton or Waikato should follow SH36 south (towards Rotorua) from Tauranga for 48km to SH5. Turn right and follow signs to Matamata or Hamilton.

Tauranga-bound traffic from SH29 on the west side of the Kaimai Range should use SH28/Rapurapu Rd. After 16km turn left to SH5 and after 36km follow signs to Tauranga via SH36.

Also closed, according to the agency’s noon update, are:

• SH25 Manaia, between Marae Rd and Goldfields Rd due to flooding

• SH25 Whangamatā to Waihi, Wentworth Valley Rd and Whiritoa Township due to flooding

• SH30 Tikitere to Rotoma, SH33 and Lake Okataina Rd due to slips - detour via SH2 and SH33

In a Facebook post, the Western Bay of Plenty District Council said it had been a busy night, monitoring and responding to the weather in the region.

“There have been a number slips [and] road washouts, and our streams and rivers are high.”

The council said a bridge on No. 4 Rd in Te Puke has been washed out just upstream of the Raparapahoe Stream. A number of residents have been affected and the council was working closely with them on a possible emergency access track to provide alternative vehicle access out to Te Puke Highway via Manoeka Rd.

Collins Lane/Te Puke Highway remained flooded between Collins Lane and Manoeka Rd, and traffic management was in place allowing vehicles with reasonable ground clearance to pass through.

No.3 Road, Te Puke is closed at number 1164 (nearly 12km up) due to a large overslip and partial lane underslip - no alternative route is available.

Athenree Recycling Centre will open today on the proviso if it becomes unsafe to operate, the centre will close, the council said.

Anyone who sees any flooding or slips was asked to ring the council as soon as possible on 0800 926 732. Updates can be found on the council’s website and Facebook page.























