Locals mount boat rescue for at least 70 people trapped after flooding in Te Urewera forest

Bay of Plenty locals head off in boats to rescue people stranded in Te Urewera forest. Video / Supplied

Bay of Plenty locals head off in boats to rescue people stranded in Te Urewera forest. Video / Supplied

Bay of Plenty locals are racing to rescue a group suspected to number at least 70 who have been trapped amid flooding in the Te Urewera forest.

The NZ Herald understands the group, who had travelled to the Hanamahihi area in the forest, have become trapped following the intense rainfall that has shifted down the country in recent days.

Several videos have been posted on social media, showing people launching boats into a river to join the rescue effort. The videos show the boats fighting hard against a strong current.

Several boats have been launched in an effort to rescue people trapped in Te Urewera forest. Photo / Supplied

It comes after heavy overnight rain in Bay of Plenty and Coromandel led to at least one Tauranga home being destroyed by a landslide, residents being evacuated and more road closures. The Waitomo district has joined Auckland in announcing a state of emergency.

More to come















