The wintry conditions came as a cold front moved in from the west on Monday, with an area of low pressure crossing the South Island.

“By Tuesday and Wednesday all of New Zealand will be colder – and despite some minor fluctuations, the colder subantarctic air may linger into next week for many places too,” WeatherWatch reported.

While the chilliest weather would hit in the south and east of both islands – directly in the path of the mass as it moved off the Southern Ocean – the website expected to see colder air spread right across the country throughout the week.

Overnight temperatures were forecast to fall as low as 4C in Auckland on Wednesday – and 0C in Hamilton.

WeatherWatch said snow flurries were also likely about Ohakune, Waiōuru and the Desert Rd on Tuesday.

In the South Island, snow was possible on the hilltops around Dunedin and close to main centres of Southland and Otago.

“Out of all the main centres, Queenstown is most likely to get some snow, with that main chance on Tuesday.”

Over the rest of winter and beyond, however, Niwa’s just-issued three-month outlook has picked near or above average in all regions - with fewer winter cold snaps and frosts than normal.

As well, it warned of the potential for another big downpour in mid-July, courtesy of a pulse of subtropical moisture called the Madden-Julian Oscillation, which also had a hand in last week’s storm.

Niwa further predicted a 60 to 70% chance of a La Nina climate pattern returning by spring – bringing its characteristic warm and moist influence to New Zealand’s northeast.

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.