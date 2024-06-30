Forecasters are warning of more bad weather for New Zealand next week, with a burst of freezing subantarctic air set to push into the country on Monday.
MetService has issued a raft of severe weather advisories, including a strong wind warning for the Wellington region from noon to 7pm tomorrow.
The forecaster said gale-force northerly winds could gust at 120km/h in exposed parts of the region, with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi also urging motorists travelling in the area to take extra care.
Severe gales were also possible throughout Monday afternoon in South Taranaki, Taihape, inland Whanganui, southern Wairarapa, and inland and northern parts of Marlborough.
Further south, MetService has issued orange heavy rain warnings across Fiordland, the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and the ranges in Westland – and road snowfall warnings for elevated parts of Milford Rd, Lindis Pass and Crown Range Rd.