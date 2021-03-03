Severe thunderstorm watch over North Island, hail expected for lower parts of South

Severe watch issued as thunderstorms roll in across parts of North Island. Photo / NIWA

Parts of Auckland are being hit by thunderstorms and heavy rain, with the MetService issuing more severe thunderstorms warnings for this afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northland and other parts of the North Island.

The MetService says a thunderstorm is currently tracking southeast towards Albany, as Auckland residents are forced to remain at home under alert level 3 lockdown.

"This storm has the potential to produce localised downpours."

The bad weather is expected to be accompanied by torrential rain, which can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

People are encouraged to take shelter as the storm approaches, preferably indoors and away from windows, and secure loose objects around their properties.

People should also avoid streams or drains and watch out for fallen trees.

The risk of thunderstorms is considered high from southern Auckland through the central high country, and to inland Hawke's Bay and the ranges of Gisborne.

Another day, another chance for thunderstorms ⛈️



Here's what it looked like in Auckland & Northland on Wednesday... pic.twitter.com/3Nma2xAYgl — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 3, 2021

The Far North will get thunderstorms this morning and early afternoon, but that is expected to ease.

Northland's watch is in place until 2pm, with localised downpours of 25mm to 40mm possible.

MetService says there is a moderate risk that thunderstorms may become severe with localised downpours of 25mm to 40mm an hour, and any thunderstorms could produce localised wind gusts of 90km/h and hail of 10mm to 20mm in diameter.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys. Driving in these conditions will be hazardous.

Other parts of the North Island are at moderate risk but that may potentially become severe.

These parts of the North Island include: Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Taihape.

A low risk of thunderstorms covers Taranaki, areas near the coast of Whanganui and Manawatu, and southeastwards to Wairarapa.

For the South Island, showers are expected to develop in Canterbury and eastern Otago.

There is a moderate risk for North Otago and South Canterbury this afternoon and evening, as these showers or possible thunderstorms may deliver small hail and brief heavy rain.

At night, a front reaches southern Fiordland, bringing a moderate risk of thunderstorms which may deliver heavy rain of 10 to 25mm/h.

MetService says no thunderstorms or significant convection are expected elsewhere.