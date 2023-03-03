Part of Gisborne after a flash flood last month. Photo / Matt Dawson

Weather experts have issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the North Island.

MetService said this morning the watch is in place for Bay of Plenty, Taupō, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay until at least 9pm.

“There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms for central and eastern parts of the North Island this afternoon and evening,” MetService said.

“These thunderstorms will bring localised heavy rain and small hail.

“In addition, these thunderstorms are expected to be slow-moving, and consequently there is a moderate risk that some of these storms could become severe, producing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour, or possibly more.

“The areas at risk are eastern Bay of Plenty, eastern Taupō, inland Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.”

MetService has issued a severe weather warning for parts of the North Island. Photo / MetService

Forecasters warned rainfall of the intensity predicted could cause surface and/or flash flooding.

“Especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” the weather warning stated.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

Much of the area under watch is already battling after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Civil Defence is urging people to keep up to date with MetService forecasts and get ready before any storm.

“Work out what supplies you might need and make a plan. Have materials and tools ready to repair windows, such as tarpaulins, boards and duct tape,” the agency’s safety advice says.

“Identify a safe place in your home to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors. These could break in strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

“Be aware that storms can trigger floods and landslides. Make sure you know how to respond.”

