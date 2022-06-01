Hail as large as 3cm has fallen in Johnsonville as the thunderstorm moves through. Photo / MetService

Heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds are expected to lash the Wellington region in a severe thunderstorm this afternoon.

MetService has issued a warning severe thunderstorms will strike Wellington near the airport at 2.45pm before moving towards Palliser Bay at 3.15pm.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Hailstones as big as 3cm have fallen in Johnsonville as the thunderstorm moves through.

MetService reported very heavy rain could cause surface and flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas.

It could also make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

Meanwhile, large hail could cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles.

Very strong wind gusts could break branches from trees, damage roofing, and make driving hazardous especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, MetService advised.