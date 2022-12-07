Severe gales batter Auckland as rain closes in

MetService National weather: December 7th-8th

Motorists are being asked to take care when crossing the harbour bridge this evening and tomorrow as severe gusts batter Auckland.

A front preceded by moist easterlies moved onto New Zealand earlier today, Met Service said.

The easterlies, which will be at their worst in exposed places like the harbour bridge, may reach 90km/h.

Strong Wind Watch issued for Auckland, Coromandel, Northland, Waikato https://t.co/uDblZhP6iU — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) December 7, 2022

This has triggered NZTA to keep the Auckland Harbour bridge at a four-by-four configuration for most of Wednesday and all of Thursday.

Motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions and to take care when crossing the bridge.

“Waka Kotahi is working closely with Metservice to monitor wind speeds and thanks road users in advance for their patience and understanding,” a spokesperson said.

Periods of heavy rain are also expected throughout Auckland this evening and tomorrow, possibly becoming heavy at times.











