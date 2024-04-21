Police car.





Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 2, Waitakaruru, where several people have been reported to be injured.

Motorists travelling eastbound on SH2 through the Hauraki area are advised to expect delays, and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The crash which was reported around 1.15pm involved two vehicles, police said.

“The eastbound lane towards the Coromandel is blocked,” police said in a statement.

“Initial indications are that several people have been injured.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays while emergency services respond.”