Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near the intersection of Totman Rd and SH29 near Karapiro. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services in Waikato are responding to a crash near Karapiro and several people have been injured.

Police received reports of the crash, at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Totman Rd, at 11.05am.

“Two vehicles were involved and several people are reported to be injured,” said a police spokesperson.

Motorists are being asked to take alternative routes where possible.

Traffic management is being put in place.

- More to come