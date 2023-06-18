Police and FENZ investigating the crash on Main North Road, north of Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services are on the scene of a serious crash north of Christchurch.

It is understood several people have been injured.

Police were alerted to the crash on Main North Rd, just passed the Amesbury Rd intersection, at 6.50pm this evening.

The crash has forced the road to close, police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

It was only two days ago that two people were killed on the roads near Sefton after a crash between a car and a school bus.

Several patients were being treated for their injuries after the crash happened shortly after 3.30pm on Friday at the intersection of Harleston and Broad Rds.

Six students were on the bus at the time and two occupants of the car died at the scene.