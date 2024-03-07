Several people have been injured and Pakowhai Rd has been blocked in a crash near Hastings. Photo / NZ Herald

Several people have been injured and road has been closed afte a crash near Hastings.

A police spokesman said police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Pakowhai Rd, near Ruahapia Rd reported at 12.40pm.

The spokesman said one person reportedly had moderate to serious injuries, one person had moderate injuries and two people had minor injuries.

Pakowhai Rd was closed and diversions were in place along Te Ara Kahikatea and Elwood Rd as of 1.40pm.

Hastings District Council had been called for assistance with traffic management.

