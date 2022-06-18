Voyager 2021 media awards
Several dead in SH1 road crash south of Picton

Several people have died in a fatal crash on State Highway 1 south of Picton.

Police said the crash was between two vehicles at Mt Pleasant about 7.30am today.

"Police can confirm multiple fatalities in the crash," a police spokesman said in a statement.

"The road will remain closed for a significant period of time while emergency services attend the scene."

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be attending.

Police will release more information when they are able to.

