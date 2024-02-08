Police said six people have been injured, one seriously in the Hauraki crash. Photo / NZME

Six people have suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 25 in the Waikato’s Hauraki District.

Police said they responded to the crash near Hauraki Rd, Orongo, about 6.52pm on Thursday.

One person was in a serious condition, four received moderate injuries and one had minor injuries.

Two rescue helicopters had also been called to the scene.

Hato Hone St John sent three road ambulances and an operations manager to the crash and treated six patients before transporting them to various destinations.

One patient was flown to the Waikato Hospital Emergency Department in a serious condition. Four others were taken to the Thames Emergency Department.

SH25 remained closed on Thursday evening and commuters were advised to expect delays or use an alternative route.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson earlier told the Herald two people were trapped in their vehicles and attempts to extract them were under way.