Seven gang members arrested in relation to reported Porirua stabbing, police believe more people involved

Police believe this man will be able to help officers in their inquiries into the assault. Photo / Supplied

Seven gang members have been arrested in relation to a reported stabbing at a Porirua service station earlier this month.

But police still want to speak to a man they say will be able to assist officers in their ongoing inquiries into the serious assault.

Emergency services were called to the reported stabbing on about 1.15pm on Sunday October 11.

A man was hopsitalised with serious injuries after the assault at the Paremata station.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter, Investigations Manager Kapiti-Mana Police says the assault has involved rival gang members and more people are believed to be linked to the altercation.

Seven people were today arrested and charged with wounding with intent

to cause grievous bodily harm following a police sting at eight Porirua addresses.

"Four were due to appear in Porirua District Court this afternoon, and three will undergo a youth process," Middlemiss said.

But more people are believed to have been involved in the assault, Middlemiss said.

Police have released images of the man Middlemiss says will be able to help officers in the case.

Anyone who knows this man's identity should call 105, quoting file number 201011/9236, Middlemiss said.

Anyone who knows the identity of this man should call police. Photo / Supplied

"We want to assure everyone that Police are committed to identifying all those

responsible for this incident and holding them to account," he said.

"We want our community to feel safe, and we hope these arrests provide some

reassurance that this type of violent behaviour from gang members will not be

tolerated."

Can you help? Anyone with information or concerns about this type of activity should

contact their local Police station on 105, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously

on 0800 555 111.