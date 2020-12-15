Seriously injured man assaulted then dropped at Bethells Beach

Police are investigating a serious incident where a man assaulted and then dropped off in Bethells Beach. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Police are investigating a serious incident where a man was assaulted then dropped off at Auckland's Bethells Beach this week.

The man has been left with serious injuries and is recovering in Auckland Hospital.

Waitematā Police Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said the location where the man was assaulted is not known.

After being assaulted, he was dropped off in the West Auckland suburb between midnight and 4.30am yesterday.

He then sought help from the residents of a house on Te Aute Ridge Rd and the police were called, she said.

"Police are carrying out an area canvas and asking residents for CCTV footage in order to identify the vehicle and person/s who dropped the victim off.

"We have not been able to speak with the victim at this point but will attempt to do so when he is feeling up to it," Goldie said.

"We want to assure our community that at this early stage of our investigation we do not believe this a random incident."