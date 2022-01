There are believed to be serious injuries in the crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Te Aroha. Photo / File.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a vehicle and

a pedestrian in Waikato.

The Te Aroha crash, reported to Police at 11am, is near the intersection of

Waiorongomai Rd and Te Aroha-Gordon Rd.

Initial indications are there are serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the roads near the incident are closed to traffic.

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending.

More to come.