Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Serious injuries in rural Canterbury crash

Nathan Morton
By
Quick Read
The crash occurred on State Highway 73, West Coast Rd in Selwyn. Photo / NZME

The crash occurred on State Highway 73, West Coast Rd in Selwyn. Photo / NZME

It’s understood there are serious injuries at a crash in rural Canterbury, police have confirmed.

The crash occurred on State Highway 73, West Coast Rd, in Selwyn.

Police said they were called to the crash at roughly 5.30am.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Initial reports suggest there have been serious injuries,” a spokesperson said.

- More to come.

Latest from New Zealand