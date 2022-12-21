Serious injuries in rural Canterbury crash

The crash occurred on State Highway 73, West Coast Rd in Selwyn. Photo / NZME

It’s understood there are serious injuries at a crash in rural Canterbury, police have confirmed.

The crash occurred on State Highway 73, West Coast Rd, in Selwyn.

Police said they were called to the crash at roughly 5.30am.

SH73 CASTLE HILL, CANTERBURY - SERIOUS CRASH - 5:55AM

We have reports of a serious crash this morning near the intersection with Castle Hill Dr. Please avoid the area, use an alternative route or delay your journey. More info will be provided as it becomes available. ^CS pic.twitter.com/5USXRlqaW4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) December 21, 2022

“Initial reports suggest there have been serious injuries,” a spokesperson said.

- More to come.