Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Serious injuries after two-vehicle crash in Ōtāhuhu

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area as inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area as inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision in Ōtāhuhu where initial reports suggest there are serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of the crash on Great South Rd around 7.40pm.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed they were in attendance and are currently assisting with passenger extrication.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area as inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

“Further information will be provided once available,” they said.

MORE TO COME

Latest from New Zealand