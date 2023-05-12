Police have asked motorists to avoid the area as inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision in Ōtāhuhu where initial reports suggest there are serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of the crash on Great South Rd around 7.40pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed they were in attendance and are currently assisting with passenger extrication.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

“Further information will be provided once available,” they said.

MORE TO COME