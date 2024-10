Taxpayer's Union Curia poll shows New Zealanders see health as an important political issue and Christopher Luxon returns from Laos with a vow to bolster the defence industry.

One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a jet boat crash in the Wairau River in Marlborough.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, near Northbank Rd in North Bank, about 3.30pm. The area is about 40km from Blenheim.

St John dispatched an ambulance and helicopter to the scene.

One person was flown to Wairau Hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokesman said.