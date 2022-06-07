A police spokesperson said cordons are in place and while there is no ongoing risk to the public, people are asked to avoid the Kingsbridge Place area. Photo / NZME

A police spokesperson said cordons are in place and while there is no ongoing risk to the public, people are asked to avoid the Kingsbridge Place area. Photo / NZME

Police are attending a "serious incident" in Newlands, Wellington - amid reports of the sound of gunshots being heard.

Pictures posted to social media show armed police, and ambulances at a cordon in Newlands.

A spokesperson said cordons are in place and while there is no ongoing risk to the public, people are asked to avoid the Kingsbridge Place area.

"Further information will be released when available."

Gunshots in Newlands?! — Reagan Morris (@TheReaganMorris) June 7, 2022

At least three ambulance service vehicles are at the scene.

Members of the armed offenders squad, and other armed uniformed police, are also present.

Several people have posted to social media claiming to have heard gunshots.

Kingsbridge Place is a cul-de-sac just off Colchester Cres.