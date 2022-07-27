'Serious culture issue': CEO latest in string of execs to resign from Napier council

Napier City Council CEO Dr Steph Rotarangi has quit the top job. Photo / NZME

Napier City Council has been accused of having a "serious culture issue" following four executives quitting their jobs in quick succession including the CEO.

It was announced this week that CEO Steph Rotarangi - the first female CEO in the council's history - has handed in her resignation after just 18 months in the top job.

That follows the resignation of three other executives from the council's executive leadership team including Antoinette Campbell (in April), Jon Kingsford (in May), and Adele Henderson (in June).

That leadership team - which is now made up of six executives including the CEO - is tasked with leading the 500-plus staff at council.

"A run of resignations by senior managers from Napier City Council confirms the council has a serious culture and leadership issue," current councillor Nigel Simpson said.

Napier councillor Nigel Simpson says the string of resignations is very concerning. Photo / NZME

Simpson, who is running for mayor at the upcoming local body elections in October against incumbent mayor Kirsten Wise, claimed there was now only a couple of experienced executive managers on the leadership team.

Council said in a statement that "reasons given for resignations are confidential and relate to employment law".

"Earlier this year, the executive leadership team underwent a realignment process which took it from nine directors and managers to five executive directors [plus the CEO]," the statement read.

"This change has allowed the organisation to mobilise resources to more effectively focus on current and anticipated high demand areas.

"The change has allowed the ELT to align themselves with a clear vision and set of strategic outcomes and is now supported by a set of strategic leadership groups who are focussed on [long term plan] project delivery, capital project delivery and staff culture."

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise is running for re-election in October. Photo / NZME

Dr Rotarangi will remain in her position of CEO for another three months before departing.

She has accepted a role as deputy chief executive at Fire and Emergency NZ and previously worked in fire services both in New Zealand and Australia.

"While my time as Napier City Council's chief executive has been relatively short, I am proud of what our organisation has collectively achieved in this time," she said.

Late last year, Dr Rotarangi told Hawke's Bay Today that the council had previously under invested in assets and infrastructure, which was a big part of why the council would now have to borrow almost $300 million over the next five years.

"At council we have been challenged by previous under-investment in assets and have needed to play catch-up at a time when inflation and supply chain constraints are pushing costs up," she said at the time.

The council has yet to decide on an acting CEO. There is already currently an acting deputy chief executive on the leadership team.

In 2020, former Napier City Council chief executive Wayne Jack resigned from the role after seven years in the job.