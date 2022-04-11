Calls for the Government to front up on decisions today, ex-cyclone on the way and Ukraine braces for another attack in the East in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Calls for the Government to front up on decisions today, ex-cyclone on the way and Ukraine braces for another attack in the East in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One person is dead and another injured in a serious crash that closed State Highway 1 north of Wellsford this morning.

The road between Wayby Valley Rd and Mangawhai Rd on either side of Wellsford has now reopened after being closed for most of the day.

Emergency services had responded to reports of the crash between a truck and car just after 9am.

At the time police said: "At this stage we have no official reopening time, but we do hope to have the road reopened again some time this evening."

St John had sent one manager and two ambulances to the scene of the fatal crash near Bosher Rd, north of Wellsford on State Highway 1, and had transported one patient to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.