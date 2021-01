Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at about 5.45am on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Two people have been injured in a crash on State Highway One between Timaru and Pareora.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash, north of the Paerora River, at about 5.45am on Friday.

A police spokesperson said one person is reported to be in a serious condition and a second person has moderate injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.