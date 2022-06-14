Police were notified of the crash at 7:15am. Photo / NZME

Police were notified of the crash at 7:15am. Photo / NZME

A part of State Highway 2 is closed this morning after a two-vehicle crash at Pikowai in the Bay of Plenty.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH2 was closed between Otamarakau Valley Rd and Hauone Rd due to a "serious truck crash" and was likely to remain closed for some time.

SH2 PAENGAROA TO MATATA - ROAD CLOSED

Due to a serious truck crash #SH2 is closed in the Pikowai Beach area and likely to remain closed for some time today. Consider delaying your journey or allow extra time for a long detour via SH30/33 (via Rotorua): https://t.co/V9fsHpH7R4 ^TP pic.twitter.com/9ZT5SWZWbw — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 14, 2022

Police were notified at 7:15am.

Diversions will be in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances, one manager and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene.

"We assessed and treated two patients with minor injuries.

"One was treated at the scene, the other was transported to Tauranga hospital. Please refer all further inquires to police," the spokeswoman said.