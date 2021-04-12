Serious crash on SH2 at Upper Hutt, delays expected

There has been a serious crash on SH2. Photo / File

Motorists in the Upper Hutt area are asked to expect delays following a serious crash on State Highway 2 between a car and a motorcycle.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash occurred about 2.40pm south of Kaitoke Loop Rd.

An ambulance was on site and a helicopter is en route.

They asked motorists to slow down and expect some delays.

Police confirmed the road at Kaitoke was closed due to a crash between a car and a motorcycle, and that initial reports show one person has suffered serious injuries.

The road will be closed until further notice, so motorists are asked to delay their journey.